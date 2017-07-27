Excited Leeds Rhinos chief Hetherington hails ‘outstanding’ season so far

LEEDS RHINOS’ season so far has been rated “outstanding” by chief executive Gary Hetherington.

Rhinos finished the regular campaign second in Betfred Super League and and will face Hull on Saturday in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final. Hetherington said: “All the teams that have made the top eight can have a certain amount of satisfaction because that is an achievement in itself.

“Any team that ends round 23 having made the top four can look back over an outstanding season to date.

“We know how difficult it is to achieve a top-four spot, but all that does is give us an advantage to finish the season where we want to be, which is at Old Trafford.”

A year ago Leeds Rhinos were facing a relegation battle in the middle-eights Qualifiers after finishing ninth on the Super League table. Hetherington added: “We are in a good place, having reached 30 points and going into these [Super-8s] games in second place.

“It is up to us to maintain that and there’s also added interest in the [Ladbrokes] Challenge Cup.

“It is a big test on Saturday. Hull are in a similar position to us, having finished third, but it is certainly an exciting time for us.

“Players are coming back from injury at the right time and we will be going into the Super-8s with probably our strongest available squad.”