Dons will gain a wealth of experience from ‘jackpot draw’ says chief Hall

PART-TIMERS DONCASTER hit the jackpot when they were drawn away to Leeds Rhinos in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round, their chief executive Carl Hall says.

Hall – a former Leeds player – is realistic enough to know his Kingstone Press League One team aren’t likely to go any further in the competition, but he insisted they are relishing the experience.

“It’s a great tie for us,” Hall said.

“Financially it’s good for the club, but it’s more the experience the players will get playing at Headingley in the atmosphere there on Friday night.

“Basically, everyone in the last draw would have wanted Leeds Rhinos. A League One club is never going to go on and win at Wembley or get to the final, but this gives the fans a night out and the squad a game they won’t forget.

“We’re all looking forward to it. We’ll go there and try and play.

“If some of our players can show up well at Headingley and get some confidence from this it will give them a lift going into our next league game.”

Hall will be taking a trip down memory lane tonight, returning to the club where he made 18 appearances in 1995 and 1996.

“Leeds is a great club,” he said.

“When I was working as director of rugby at Doncaster the first person I met was Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive].

“I spoke to him regularly when I owned the club and if I had any doubts or any questions he was always on the end of the phone.”