Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

LEEDS RHINOS’ squad strength will be tested tomorrow, particularly in the backs, when they square up to Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

Rhinos will be without centre Kallum Watkins and winger Ryan Hall who will be playing for England against Samoa in Sydney tomorrow.

Mikolaj Oledzki.

Another three-quarter, Jimmy Keinhorst, is on the long-term casualty list with a hand injury while second-rower Carl Ablett, who can also play in the centres, has a knee problem. Prop Mitch Garbutt’s wife gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday and he has not travelled. Second-rower Brett Ferres will be serving the final match of his six-game ban, but full-back Ashton Golding and utility-player Liam Sutcliffe could return from injury and half-back Jordan Lilley and props Jack Ormondroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki have been drafted into the initial 19.

Scrum-half Luke Walsh has been banned for one game and drops out from the Catalans side which lost at Wakefield Trinity last week. Krisnan Inu also out, but Brayden Wiliame is available after injury and Louis Anderson, Lucas Albert and Lambert Belmas are in contention for a call-up.