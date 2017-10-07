Castleford Tigers 6 Leeds Rhinos 24: Grand Final player ratings

Have your say

Rugby league writer Dave Craven was at Old Trafford and analysed the performances from both teams:

LEEDS RHINOS

Man of the match Danny McGuire crosses for the first of two tries

Jack Walker - What an assured display from the 18-year-old. Excellent 8

Tom Briscoe - He loves a final try. Two more here, nearly three, and up to 150 in career 7

Kallum Watkins - Had a real battle with Shenton, kept him in check 7

Liam Sutcliffe - Made some useful carries and looked the part at centre 7

The Leeds squad celebrate Tom Briscoe's opening score

Ryan Hall - Solid enough aside from one handling error 7

Joel Moon - Has really made that six spot his own. Will he stay there? 8

Danny McGuire - Man-of-the-match with a vintage display. Leeds legend. 9

Brad Singleton - Met Cas head on early on as they dug it out in his 150th career appearance 7

Matt Parcell - Capped a great debut year with a fine OT display 8

Mitch Garbutt - The Australian was a force in both his stints 8

Jamie Jones-Buchanan - Did all the usual hit-ups and tackles. Still going strong 7

Stevie Ward - A story all on his own; how did he play so well days after shoulder dislocation? Machine 8

Adam Cuthbertson - Cut short by injury midway through first half but bounced back 6

Subs

Rob Burrow - Just a 17 minute cameo but bows out a winner again 7

Carl Ablett - Got caught up in some niggle but battling as ever 7

Brett Ferres - made instant impact in his first Grand Final, earning a drop-out with first play 7

Anthony Mullally - what a transfrmation for ex-Huddersfield prop this term. Held his own in a fine forward effort 7

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Greg Eden - Adapted okay after Hardaker omission 6

Greg Minikin - One glaring error 5

Jake Webster - Did not got many chances 6

Michael Shenton - Kept battling on but couldn't prevent collapse 6

Jy Hitchcox - Had few chances to shine after his surprise call-up 6

Benny Roberts - Never sparked anything for his side 5

Luke Gale - Will be bitterly disappointed with his kicking display 5

Nathan Massey - Did his usual hard work up front 6

Paul McShane - Parcell got the better of him at nine 6

Jesse Sene-Lefao - Tried but out-muscled by Leeds pack 5

Oli Holmes - Back from injury and defended well 6

Mike McMeeken - Tried hard but wasn't his ususal explsive self 6

Adam Milner - Couple of costly errors 5

Subs

Matt Cook - made a real strong impact in first half 7

Grant Millington - well contolled by the Leeds middle 6

Junior Moors - made a rash of errors 5

Alex Foster - at least he got a Grand Final try 6

Referee: James Child - officiated really well. One of his best displays. 7