Castleford Tigers 6 Leeds Rhinos 24: Grand Final player ratings

Rugby league writer Dave Craven was at Old Trafford and analysed the performances from both teams:
LEEDS RHINOS
Jack Walker - What an assured display from the 18-year-old. Excellent 8
Tom Briscoe - He loves a final try. Two more here, nearly three, and up to 150 in career 7
Kallum Watkins - Had a real battle with Shenton, kept him in check 7
Liam Sutcliffe - Made some useful carries and looked the part at centre 7
Ryan Hall - Solid enough aside from one handling error 7
Joel Moon - Has really made that six spot his own. Will he stay there? 8
Danny McGuire - Man-of-the-match with a vintage display. Leeds legend. 9
Brad Singleton - Met Cas head on early on as they dug it out in his 150th career appearance 7
Matt Parcell - Capped a great debut year with a fine OT display 8
Mitch Garbutt - The Australian was a force in both his stints 8
Jamie Jones-Buchanan - Did all the usual hit-ups and tackles. Still going strong 7
Stevie Ward - A story all on his own; how did he play so well days after shoulder dislocation? Machine 8
Adam Cuthbertson - Cut short by injury midway through first half but bounced back 6
Subs
Rob Burrow - Just a 17 minute cameo but bows out a winner again 7
Carl Ablett - Got caught up in some niggle but battling as ever 7
Brett Ferres - made instant impact in his first Grand Final, earning a drop-out with first play 7
Anthony Mullally - what a transfrmation for ex-Huddersfield prop this term. Held his own in a fine forward effort 7
CASTLEFORD TIGERS
Greg Eden - Adapted okay after Hardaker omission 6
Greg Minikin - One glaring error 5
Jake Webster - Did not got many chances 6
Michael Shenton - Kept battling on but couldn't prevent collapse 6
Jy Hitchcox - Had few chances to shine after his surprise call-up 6
Benny Roberts - Never sparked anything for his side 5
Luke Gale - Will be bitterly disappointed with his kicking display 5
Nathan Massey - Did his usual hard work up front 6
Paul McShane - Parcell got the better of him at nine 6
Jesse Sene-Lefao - Tried but out-muscled by Leeds pack 5
Oli Holmes - Back from injury and defended well 6
Mike McMeeken - Tried hard but wasn't his ususal explsive self 6
Adam Milner - Couple of costly errors 5
Subs
Matt Cook - made a real strong impact in first half 7
Grant Millington - well contolled by the Leeds middle 6
Junior Moors - made a rash of errors 5
Alex Foster - at least he got a Grand Final try 6
Referee: James Child - officiated really well. One of his best displays. 7
