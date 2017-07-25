Kingstone Press Championship: Numbers game is starting to add up for Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS can be proud of their improvement since he took charge in April, coach Neil Kelly says.

Rams lost their first eight games this year, but have won seven of their last 10.

That run lifted them to eighth in the Kingstone Press Championship and secured four home fixtures in the Shield competition.

The bottom two after that will be relegated, but Rams are now five points clear of second-bottom Oldham.

Kelly said: “To put it into context, we’ve already got more points this season than the whole of last year.

“If the season started with Batley at home, which was my first game, we’ve got more points in 15 games than the whole season last year.

“We are not mathematically safe, but if we don’t win a game in the eights – and I’d hope that won’t happen – Oldham have to win three to climb above us.

“If we win one, they have to win four. That seems a bit unrealistic.

“We realise the job is not done, but I have given the players this week off because their efforts up to now have been superb.”

Rams came through the 28-18 win over Sheffield Eagles two days ago with no major injuries.

They will be at home to Toulouse, Bradford, Swinton and Rochdale in the Shield and away against Oldham, Sheffield and Batley.