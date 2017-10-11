Seasoned Sheffield Eagles second-row Straugheir snapped up by Hunslet

HUNSLET HAVE boosted their pack for 2018 by signing experienced back-row forward Duane Straugheir from Sheffield Eagles.

Straugheir, 28, is a product of Bradford Bulls’ academy system and has also played for Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights.

Gary Thornton

During five seasons at Sheffield he won two lower-division Grand Finals and scored 43 tries in more than 150 appearances. He follows former Batley Bulldogs half-back Cain Southernwood to South Leeds Stadium and said: “I’m really looking forward to a new challenge here at Hunslet.

“I am honoured and grateful for [coach] Gary Thornton’s persistence in attracting me to this historic club. His ambition and determination to move the club forward is something I am really looking forward to being a part of.

“I see this as a massive opportunity for me to continue my career enjoying every second of it. I and the rest of the boys will give 100 per cent throughout the season to get this club back to the Championship where it belongs.”

Thornton described Straugheir as “another massive signing for us”. He said: “Duane will bring a wealth of experience and quality to our club.

“He is an established and well-respected Championship player and has been an integral part of a successful Sheffield Eagles side since 2012.

“This is another demonstration of our intent for 2018. Quality players like Straff don’t come available very often – as soon as we were alerted of his availability we acted quickly to get him signed.”

He added: “He has been loyal to Sheffield for a number of years now and was a target for other clubs in both the Championship and in League One, so to get him on board is a huge achievement.

“His leadership qualities and undoubted ability will benefit the younger players in our squad and I’m sure they’ll look up to him. I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to our club and working with him.

“He is a quality individual as well as a quality player and his enthusiasm for the game and the new challenge ahead at Hunslet really shines through. He is a fantastic addition and will be a major force in this league.”