Rugby League World Cup: Kear calls up Hunslet half-back Ansell for Wales squad

HUNSLET HALF-BACK Danny Ansell is preparing to go from playing against the likes of Coventry Bears and Hemel Stags to facing some of the best players on the planet.

The 26-year-old has been named in Wales’ squad for the World Cup which begins later this month.

Wales, coached by Wakefield Trinity’s head of rugby John Kear, will fly to Brisbane next Tuesday.

They face Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Saturday, October 28, play Fiji in Perth on Sunday, November 5 and complete their group campaign against Ireland in Perth a week later.

Ansell was a member of Hunslet’s Kingstone Press League One squad this season.

Wales will be without former Leeds Rhinos academy half-back Ollie Old due to a knee injury.

Ex-Wakefield Trinity forward Anthony Walker (concussion) and former Castleford Tigers pack man Jake Emmitt (elbow) are also unavailable.

Wales’ 24-man squad is: Courtney Davies, Steve Parry (both Gloucestershire All Golds), Chester Butler (Halifax), Danny Ansell (Hunslet), Sam Hopkins (Leigh Centurions), Michael Channing, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Matty Barron (Newcastle Thunder), Joe Burke (Oldham), Gavin Bennion (Rochdale Hornets), Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils), Matty Fozard (Sheffield Eagles), Andrew Gay, Christiaan Roets (both South Wales Ironmen), Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Ben Morris (all St Helens), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), Josh Ralph (Tweed Head Seagulls), Phil Joseph (Workington Town), Matty Seamark (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).