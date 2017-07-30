Rugby League: Five-star Mvunduda spearheads Hunslet demolition job on Bears as Featherstone lose out in Women’s Challenge Cup final

centre Mufaro Mvududu scored five tries as Hunslet ran out comfortable 56-10 Shield winners over Coventry Bears.

Luke Teasdale, Jimmy Watson, James Duckworth, George Flanagan and Daniel Williams also touched down in the 10-try triumph, with stand-off Joe Sanderson adding the points from eight conversions.

It was all pretty much plain-sailing for Hunslet, who led 18-0 at half-time though the Bears refused to throw in the towel and were rewarded with consolation tries for Patrick Jones and Hayden Freeman. Brad Delaney landed one conversion.

Expansion side Toronto, meanwhile, fell to their first ever league defeat yesterday as they were beaten 26-16 at York.

The Wolfpack, created this year with a view to progressing from League One to the Super League in two years, had taken the domestic competition by storm.

Although they gallantly lost 29-22 to Salford in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup, Paul Rowley’s side had won all 15 of their League One games with a staggering points difference of 759.

But their first Super 8s game proved to be somewhat harder and they left Bootham Crescent with a bloody nose, just a month after beating the same opponents 64-22 on Canadian soil.

Featherstone Ladies lost out to Bradford Bulls Ladies 50-16 in the Women’s Rugby League Challenge Cup final, played yesterday at Elmpark Way, York.

Bulls turned the screw in the second half after leading 24-12 at half-time.