Rob Roberts steps up for Hunslet as Batley Bulldogs try to end losing run

ASSISTANT coach Rob ‘Two Bobs’ Roberts has taken temporary charge of Hunslet.

The club parted company with head coach James Coyle on Tuesday after last week’s surprise League 1 loss at Oxford. Ex-Huddersfield Giants loose forward Roberts – who played briefly for Hunslet during his colourful career – will lead the side as they host Cumbrian side Workington Town tomorrow.

The Hunslet hierarchy will beginning looking at their options for Coyle’s replacement next week.

Roberts, who has been at South Leeds Stadium as No2 since December, has recalled four players to the 19-man squad for Workington’s visit.

Jack Lee, Jake Normington, Sean Hesketh and Marcus Webb all come in although Niall Walker (knee), who scored on debut at Oxford.

Batley Bulldogs, meanwhile, are in Championship action against Oldham tomorrow looking to arrest their four-match losing run.

Matt Diskin’s side have not won since beating Rochdale Hornets on April 9.

The match has been switched to the Manchester Regional Arena, part of Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium complex.

Batley are boosted by the availability of scrum-half Dominic Brambani.

He has been cleared to play having been found not guilty of stamping in their game with Hull KR.