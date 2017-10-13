New lease arrangement underpins Hunslet’s long-term strategy

HUNSLET ARE set to remain at the South Leeds Stadium for the next 25 years.

A new lease arrangement, which would extend the club’s stay at the John Charles Centre for Sport, is set to be considered by senior Leeds City councillors at a meeting next Wednesday. The Kingstone Press League One club have been based at their current home since 1995.

A previous long-term lease expired in November, 2015 and a temporary arrangement was then put in place allowing the club continued use of the facility. If agreed, the new arrangement would grant Hunslet a 25-year contract, paying a minimum base rent which would be fixed for 10 years.

If the club are promoted during that period the council would receive an agreed percentage of the income Hunslet may collect from the Rugby Football League, where this amount is greater than the base rent.

Along with the right to play up to 25 matches per season, the club will retain exclusive use of the club shop on site, office and bar.

Underpinning the lease deal is a requirement from the council that the Hunslet Rugby League Charitable Foundation continue to provide a community development programme.

Councillor James Lewis, executive member with responsibility for sport, said the arrangement will allow the club to “plan for the longer term and hopefully rise back up the leagues”.