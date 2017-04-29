Hunslet v Whitehaven: Arrival of familiar faces leaves James Coyle keen to earn bragging rights

TOMORROW’S visit of Whitehaven (2pm) is more than just another game for Hunslet coach James Coyle.

He joined Whitehaven from Hunslet in 2014 and had a spell as a player before becoming coach two years ago. Coyle left Haven midway through last season and returned to south Leeds a few months later.

Tomorrow is the first time he has coached against his previous club and he said: “Obviously there’s a lot of players I know in their team and some of the players I went up there with as a player.

“I am going to want us to play well and it would be good to get one over them.”

Hunslet are third in Kingstone Press League One and are among half a dozen teams on six points. That includes Whitehaven, who have a game in hand.

Successive defeats have taken some of the gloss off Hunslet’s positive start to the campaign, but Coyle feels his men are beginning to come to terms with the way he wants to play.

“Defensively we have been pretty good, but it’s clear when we are under pressure is when we are weakest,” he admitted.“You have less thinking time and you are more tired and your thought processes are a bit slower. It is more of a sub-conscious thing - knowing when to run and pass and things like that - and when we get to grips with that we will be a lot more dangerous with the ball.”