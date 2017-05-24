Hunslet: Roberts doesn’t want to take Hunslet role on a permanent basis

DESPITE AN impressive start, caretaker coach Robert Roberts has ruled himself out of the running to be Hunslet’s new coach.

The former Welsh international forward stepped into the hot seat last week after coach James Coyle and his right-hand man Steve Deakin left the club.

Roberts, 38, is an ex-Hunslet player and rejoined the club as a volunteer member of the coaching staff last December.

He oversaw a 30-22 home win against Workington Town in Kingstone Press League One last Sunday, but stressed he is happy filling in until a permanent appointment is made.

“Where I am in my development as a coach I feel I am nowhere near ready,” he said.

“I’ve been with Deaks for 15 years at various clubs and won Grand Finals in the same teams as Coyley.

“I am coaching at East Leeds and still putting my boots on there.

“I am playing a lot of their Yorkshire League games and thoroughly enjoying it and at Hunslet I am happy to do a job until they find a replacement.”

Hunslet – who are fifth in League One – are without a game this weekend and could have a new boss in place by the time they visit Barrow Raiders on Saturday, June 3.

Director of rugby Darren Williams said the club’s board will be discussing the situation this week.