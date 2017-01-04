Hunslet RLFC: Signings serve up a treble tonic for Hunslet

Hunslet RLFC have signed winger Omar Alrawi, full-back Marcus Webb and hooker Ben Blakeston on 12-month contracts.

Alrawi, 27, has been a regular try scorer for Hunslet Club Parkside in the National Conference. He was previously at Queens. Webb 19, is a Welsh full-back who made his debut for South Wales Scorpions as a 17-year-old in 2015. He recently moved to Leeds for his studies and is a Welsh under-18 international. Blakeston 17, is a hooker currently playing for Pontefract College and is a former Methley Warrior.

Alrawi will take the vacant no2 shirt, with Webb taking the 28 shirt and Blakeston 29.