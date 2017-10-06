Hunslet RLFC: New signing Southernwood relishing fresh challenge at Hunslet

HUNSLET have signed half-back Cain Southernwood from Batley Bulldogs on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old – son of former Hunslet player Graham Southernwood – began his career at Wakefield Trinity and has also played for Bradford Bulls and Whitehaven. He said: “It will be a new challenge for me dropping down into League One next season, but one I’m relishing. I’m hoping we can achieve something special next season as a group.

Gary Thornton.

“My dad played at Hunslet back in the ’90s and had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the supporters and when the opportunity came up to join, it was a no brainer.”

Coach Gary Thornton described Southernwood’s signing as a “major coup”. He said: “We’ve fought off a couple of Championship clubs and other League One clubs to get his signature and I’m delighted he has chosen us.

“He has been at some very good clubs during his career. He’s still a young man at 25, but has already built up a wealth of experience at Super League and Championship level.

“He is a tactically astute half-back with a great kicking game and terrific leadership qualities which will be a huge help to our younger players and develop them further to fulfil their potential.

“This is another piece in our jigsaw as we build for next season and hopefully demonstrates our intentions for 2018.”