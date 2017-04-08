Hunslet RLFC: Coyle urges his players to go with the flow

LEARNING TO understand the “flow” of a game is Hunslet’s biggest challenge, according to coach James Coyle.

The Parksiders will aim to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Doncaster when they play host to South Wales Ironmen in Kingstone Press League One tomorrow (3pm).

Coyle felt his team played well last week, but Doncaster’s greater experience in the middle got them home and that’s a lesson Hunslet, who have a relatively inexperienced team, need to learn.

“It’s about understanding how a game flows and having a bit more composure at certain times and knowing when the turn the screw,” Coyle said.

“That’s the big thing for us from last weekend.

“Technically – if you cut the game down and watch snippets – we were the better team, I thought.

“But they had a few big, experienced players who made it difficult for us.

“Jamie Thackray caused us a lot of problems with his off-loads and Iafeta Paleaaesina with his carries.

“They were the difference between winning and losing – we played pretty well, but they had that feel for the game that comes from experience.

“We don’t have players who have played that many games and it is going to take time for that to come.”

South Wales have lost all three of their League One fixtures so far, but Coyle warned: “They have been really competitive and that’s something we need to be aware of.

“But we have just been focusing on ourselves and what we have got to do better.”

Hunslet, who are fifth in the table, are close to full strength with only front-rower Michael Haley unavailable because of injury.