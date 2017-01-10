Hunslet RLFC: Coyle confident despite defeat as time remains on Hunslet’s side

NEW COACH James Coyle is confident Hunslet will improve as pre-season progresses.

Hunslet were beaten 52-6 at Featherstone Rovers in Coyle’s first game as boss two days ago.

But their Kingstone Press League One campaign does not begin until early March and Coyle feels they will be ready when the real business starts.

Coyle, whose side take on visitors Leeds Rhinos in the first Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Cup tie on Sunday, said: “We are going to improve all over the park.

“It [last weekend] was our first game and there were three or four lads in that team who’d never played against men before.

“There was a couple of lads who’d only played at academy level so it was a big step up for them and a test physically to meet the challenge of going up against men, especially against a team like Featherstone, who were in the top four of the Championship last year.”

Hunslet’s opening competitive game is an iPro Sport Cup tie at home to Newcastle Thunder on February 19 and they will be in Challenge Cup action the following weekend.

They have arranged an additional trial match on Sunday, January 29, when National Conference neighbours Hunslet Club Parkside will visit South Leeds Stadium.

Admission will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (over 65’s) and free for under-16s.