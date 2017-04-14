Hunslet looking good but Coyle refuses to rest on his laurels

HUNSLET ARE in a good position in the Kingstone Press League One table, but coach James Coyle is focusing only on getting better every game.

Coyle’s side have won three of their opening four matches ahead of today’s trip to Keighley Cougars (3pm). They are third, three places ahead of Keighley, and Coyle said: “We want to be at that end of the table, but I am not really looking at any other teams or considering what they are doing.

“I don’t really care. We’ve got to look at ourselves this season; it is all about us – it is not about picking other teams apart. We’ve got to stick to our systems.”

Coyle, who took over last autumn, reckons things are going well so far.

He said: “I am happy, we are getting better every week and that’s what we set out to do at the start. I think we are on the right track. We are making some good improvements and improving in areas we highlighted in pre-season.

“I don’t think that ever finishes, you can always get better.

“We want to get better at what we are working on at the minute and then we’ll change to something else.

“We’ve got new systems and a new way of playing and everyone’s taken that on board.

“We are gradually getting better with that, but we have to keep improving our understanding of how to use that system.

“That’s what this year is all about.”