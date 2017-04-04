Hunslet: Defeat taught us to smarten up – Coyle

GOOD EFFORT, but we must be smarter.

That was coach James Coyle’s assessment of Hunslet’s 29-24 loss at Doncaster in Kingstone Press League One.

The sides were level as late as the 71st minute, when Tom Carr’s drop goal edged Doncaster ahead.

They sealed the win with a try in the final moments and Coyle said: “It was a good effort, the players tried hard. We had a few opportunities to get more out of the game than a five-point loss so it was disappointing.

“The first half was really scrappy, stop-start and not a great advert, but it was an exciting game in terms of not knowing who was going to win.

“Both teams went after each other and had a couple of purple patches, but they just got over the top of us at the end.

“Our effort is never in question, that’s something I know I am going to get. That’s encouraging, but we need to be smarter. We made some poor decisions on our actions and didn’t really have an understanding of the consequences of those action.”

Hunslet lost Lewis Reed with severe concussion after just six minutes and he is in doubt for Sunday’s visit of South Wales.

Coyle said: “He had to go straight for a CT scan. He’s got the okay from that. It depends on what the doctor says, but it could be a 14-day job because of the severity of it.”