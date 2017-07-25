Hunslet: Deadline day duo eye long-term deals

DEADLINE DAY signings winger James Duckworth and hooker Luke Teasdale could both have a long-term future at Hunslet, coach Gary Thornton reckons.

The duo were brought in, hours before rugby league’s transfer window closed, on deals until the end of the season.

Luke Teasdale

Both are former Leeds Rhinos academy players and Duckworth had a previous spell with Hunslet before joining Featherstone Rovers.

Thornton said: “James has joined us on loan until the end of the season.

“I don’t really want to bring players in on loan if there isn’t a possibility of them being here next season so we will have to see what the situation is with his parent club.

“If there’s a possibility of signing him for next year that is something we would be interested in.”

Gary Thornton

Teasdale also has experience with Rovers and Thornton said: “I was going to take him to Doncaster when he left Featherstone, but it never came about and he dropped back into the amateur game with Stanningley.

“It looks like we are going to lose Jack Lee for the rest of the season.

“He has a biceps injury which needs an operation so when we found out Luke was available we thought we’d give him an opportunity in the eights and take it from there.”