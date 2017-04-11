Hunslet: Coyle confident squad men can step up whenever they’re needed

BOSS JAMES Coyle says he is confident every member of Hunslet’s squad can step in and do a good job.

Hunslet are third in Kingstone Press League One following a 58-6 home demolition of South Wales Ironmen two days ago.

James Coyle

It is a short turnaround to Friday’s game at Keighley Cougars, but Hunslet came through with no new injuries.

And Coyle said: “We have a clean bill of health and a few played on Sunday who haven’t played for a while.

“Joe Sanderson came in and Matthew Tebb and Brooke Broughton played. I want to use the squad and that’s something I know I can do.

“I am happy with everybody we’ve got – there’s nobody I am worried about putting in the team.”

Joe Sanderson

South Wales have yet to get off the mark this season, but Coyle was pleased with the way his team handled a tricky challenge.

“They’ve not been far off,” he said of the Welsh side. “They’ve been performing pretty well and they probably think their first win is not far off.

“It was a tough one for us to get over the top of them, but we did a good job.

“We fixed a few bits and pieces which we spoke about and a couple of individuals put in improved performances. Overall I was happy with what we did.”