Hunslet boss Coyle expects high standards regardless of opposition

HUNSLET need to maintain the same high standard whoever they play, coach James Coyle has warned ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Oxford (2pm).

The Parksiders, who are fourth in Kingstone Press League One, will be expected to beat their 11th-placed hosts. But Coyle was unhappy with the way his men stepped off the accelerator after a fast start in last week’s win over North Wales.

And he said: “We are trying to form good habits and to develop from where we are we can’t perform badly in any game. If we are reinforcing bad habits by coming away with wins after bad performances it will hinder our development and we won’t progress the way Deaks [assistant-coach Steve Deakin] and I want.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, our focus is on our standards and making sure we reach those every week.”

Hunslet were 14-0 up after as many minutes last week, but North Wales hit back to lead for a spell before Coyle’s men completed a 36-26 win.

“We played some of the best rugby we have all year, but our standards dropped other areas which is not acceptable,” Coyle stressed. “We have got to turn up ready to play every week. We are not focusing on who we are playing or the result, it is about what we do for the 80 minutes and we have to turn up at our best.”

Hunslet could give a debut to 20-year-old former Stanningley junior Niall Walker. The utility-back has joined them after returning from a five-year spell in Australia where he had stints with Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers.