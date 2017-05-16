Hunslet axe coach James Coyle

Hunslet boss James Coyle has become the second Kingstone Press League 1 coach to lose his job in a week.

Coyle, who was appointed at the end of last season, has paid the price for Sunday’s surprise 24-22 defeat by Oxford, which leaves Hunslet outside the top four.

“Hunslet RLFC can today announce that head coach James Coyle has left the club with immediate effect,” a statement said.

“The club will make a statement in due course once a decision regarding a future appointment has been made.”

The axing comes just six days after Doncaster parted company with Gary Thornton.