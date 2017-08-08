BOSS GARY Thornton says Hunslet are learning valuable lessons in the Kingstone Press League One Shield.

Hunslet, the only long-established team in the competition, are top of the table after winning their opening two games.

A 36-10 victory at Oxford two days ago avenged the loss which cost previous coach James Coyle his job earlier in the campaign.

And Thornton said: “We got the job done. It’s never an easy place to go and the first half was a tough fight.

“It was similar to the week before against Coventry, we led 18-10 and at half-time and blew them away in the second half, nilled them.

“It was a stop-start game and one thing I have noticed about the development teams is when you get in good ball someone goes down injured and that takes the momentum out of the game.

“Player welfare is massive and I am all for that, but it does make it a slow, stop-start game.”

Despite that, Thornton said: “We scored some decent tries and showed some good touches. Parts of the game were really good and we got the win, so now we move on to the next one.”

Thornton is hopeful hooker Luke Teasdale will be available for Sunday’s trip to North Wales despite suffering a badly cut eye.