Forward Mallinder to team up with old York mentor at Hunslet

HUNSLET HAVE signed forward Ryan Mallinder from Kingstone Press League One rivals York City Knights.

The 29-year-old spent five seasons with York after joining them from Wakefield amateur side Sharlston Rovers. He returned to action in the summer after 14 months on the sidelines due to a broken leg.

Hunslet boss Gary Thornton coached Mallinder at York and said: “Ryan is a tough competitor and will add some toughness and experience to our pack.

“He has some utility value too as he is equally at home in the back- and front-row. I gave Ryan his first opportunity at professional level with York and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.

“He suffered a long-term injury after a bad leg break, but finished this season strongly in the play-offs with York and is back fully fit and looking forward to a fresh start here at Hunslet.

“He’s a hard-working, honest player and a good person too, so will bring some great qualities to the group on and off the field.”

Mallinder is relishing the new opportunity.

He said: “I’ve had five years at York and I leave there on great terms.

“It was nice to hear of interest from Gary. He and [director or rugby] Darren Williams really sold the club to me and it was evident from the start they really wanted me to play for their club.

“Over the years I’ve been used to having Hunslet as close rivals and always enjoyed the fixtures against them.

“The Hunslet fans have good fun and always got behind their team and I’m looking forward to experiencing this as a Hunslet player now.”

He added: “The club was disappointed with their league position last season and have targeted a top-four finish for next season, which is where this club needs to be.

“Gary is making some changes and wants to bring some good players as well as good people to the club.

“Hunslet have made some eye-catching signings so far and I’m looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates and also catch up with some old faces.”