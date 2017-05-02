Coyle is looking for better discipline

FINDING A way of reducing the penalty count will be Hunslet coach James Coyle’s priority at training this week.

Hunslet were pipped 19-18 by visitors Whitehaven in Kingstone Press League One and Coyle was pleased with his team’s effort, but concerned by the number of times they fell foul of referee Tom Grant.

He said: “The most disappointing thing was the number of penalties we gave away. I’ll probably make contact with the match officials to find out why we are being penalised, whether it’s something in our technique or whatever it is.

“If it is technique we can fix that up in our coaching.

“I think we gave 19 penalties away and it is phenomenal to be anywhere near the opposition with that number.

“It is a fair effort from the boys, but also a bit dumb to give that many away.”

Coyle added: “I think it was probably the toughest game we’ve had so far. “I thought we played quite well in long periods. There are a few little things to fix up, but on the whole we were pretty good.”

Hunslet picked up no new injuries, but were without on-loan winger Ryan Ince who was recalled by Widnes Vikings and played in their Betfred Super League defeat at Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Coyle is hopeful a new loan deal can be arranged when Widnes’ injury situation improves.