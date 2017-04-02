Hull KR 50 Batley Bulldogs 16: Injuries mounting up as Robins march on

Hull KR were left to count the cost of their eighth successive Championship win after a nine-try victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Already without the injured trio Maurice Blair, Danny Addy and James Greenwood, the Robins also lost Andrew Heffernan (taken to hospital with a scratched eye), Kieren Moss (ankle) and Thomas Minns (concussion) to injury.

Head coach Tim Sheens said: “There were some good things done, especially in the first half, but we blew some chances too. We played against the penalty count too which is a concern but we’re happy with the fact that plenty played their first game in a while for us.

“We finished the last 10 minutes with no players on the bench, and the win has come at a cost.

“We’ll be dipping into our younger guys – and in Dave Hodgson’s case, our older guys – for Swinton next week, but we’ll have Zach Dockar-Clay available too and that will give us some spark around the nine.

“I’m confident in the younger guys though and we’ll still put a good side out.”

Ryan Shaw and Liam Salter grabbed a brace of tries apiece for the Robins.

Moss, Hefernan, Minns, Chris Clarkson and James Donaldson also cross for the hosts, Jamie Ellis adding seven goals.

The Bulldogs responded with tries from James Brown, Wayne Reittie and Dane Manning, with Pat Walker and Dominic Brambani kicking a goal apiece.

Hull K R: Cockayne, Minns, Salter, Shaw, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Clarkson, Horne, Donaldson, Abdull, Hefernan, Moss. Substitutes: Lawler, Mulhern, Hodgson, Johnson.

Batley: Scott, Reittie, Hallett, Brambani, Walker, Davey, Gledhill, Harrison, Bretherton, Manning, Cowling, Hayward, Maher. Substitutes: Lillycrop, Chandler, Brown, Holmes.

Referee: C Campbell (RFL).