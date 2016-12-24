Getting through unscathed would be perfect tonic for Fev boss

BOSS JON Sharp admits am injury-free Boxing Day game would be the ideal Christmas present.

Rovers defied a lengthy casualty list – including losing Matty Wildie for the entire campaign after he suffered knee damage in a pre-season clash with Leeds – to finish fourth in the Kingstone Press Championship last term.

They begin their pre-season campaign away to Championship rivals Halifax on Monday and Sharp said: “Both coaches will be thinking the same thing.

“It will be good to get a hit-out and a bit of game time under our belts, but we have to stay fit and healthy – that’s the main thing.”

Despite his concerns, Sharp has pledged to field a strong line-up. He said: “We’ll put out what we’ve got.

“We might rest a couple of blokes who’ve got niggles, but we’ll put out the strongest team we can and everyone who’s available will have a run-out.

“We’ve been at it eight weeks and the boys want to play. The fans deserve it too.

“The tough decision for me is who starts and who comes off the bench and how we roll around during the game.”

Sharp said he is “delighted” with how preparations has gone so far.

He added: “We’ve achieved some of the things we wanted to and I’m really pleased with the way the new players have integrated.

“They will bring a new dimension to the team.”