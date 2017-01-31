Rovers in ‘good shape’ as ‘winning partnership’ proves its worth

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Jon Sharp has hailed his club’s relationship with Leeds Rhinos as a winning partnership.

Members of Rhinos’ senior squad are expected to feature for Rovers on dual-registration this season.

Jack Ormondroyd and Cory Aston turned out for Leeds in last Friday’s 24-0 win at Rovers, after playing for Featherstone against Wakefield five days earlier.

Leeds’ Mitch Achurch, Jordan Baldwinson, Luke Briscoe, Ashton Golding, Ash Handley, Jordan Lilley, Anthony Mullally and Josh Walters all appeared for Rovers on dual-registration or loan last year.

And Sharp said: “Both coaches are close and the coaching departments and players get on extremely well.

“It is a fantastic partnership. Our chairman and Gary Hetherington [Rhinos’ chief executive] are good mates so we’ve got much more than a dual-reg’ agreement.

“It is a partnership that works really well for all of us.

“And to see some of the players coming through at Leeds, who have spent time here [at Featherstone] is a bonus for everyone.”

Rovers kick off their Kingstone Press Championship season away to Halifax on Sunday and Sharp reckons they are in good shape following the game against Leeds.

“We had plenty of defending to do, but I thought we stuck at it manfully and I’m really pleased with where we’re at,” he said. “To defend like we did for large parts was a big bonus for us and I was pleased with our attitude as well.

“I think we can be better, but we stuck at it and showed some resilience after a bad start.”

Chris Ulugia (shoulder), Richard Moore (groin) and Michael Knowles (dead leg) picked up knocks against Leeds, but Sharp is hopeful they will be available for this weekend.