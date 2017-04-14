Hull KR 30 Featherstone Rovers 22: Brave Featherstone edged out by Robins

Featherstone Rovers were edged out 30-22 by unbeaten Championship leaders Hull Kingston Rovers after giving a magnificent display at Craven Park.

Featherstone recovered after being 6-0 down after just three minutes. They were level at 14-14 at half-time and then 22-18 ahead but Hull KR came out on top with late tries from David Hodgson and Maurice Blair.

Hull KR took an early lead when Anthony Quinlan caught John Davies’ kick and raced 85 yards for a try that Jamie Ellis goaled. Featherstone levelled in the 11th minute when John Davies went over and Cory Aston converted. Hull KR’s pressure told when Chris Clarkson barged his way over from close range. Aston cut the gap with a penalty goal but Ben Cockayne then scored to put the home side 14-8 up.

Aston booted over another penalty before clever play by Kyle Briggs and Michael Knowles put in James Duckworth and Aston added the extras to level matters at the break. The Robins then regained the lead when Ryan Shaw crossed at the corner but Aston kicked two more penalties before they snatched the lead when Anthony Thackeray darted over. However, Hull KR then scored against the run of play with an interception try from Hodgson that Ellis goaled. Blair’s try five minutes from time sealed the win for Hull KR.

Hull KR: Quinlan; Cockayne, Salter, Hodgson, Shaw; Abdull, Ellis; Scruton, Dockar-Clay, Johnson, Blair, Clarkson, Donaldson. Subs: Mulhern, Lawler, Addy, Milton.

Featherstone: Johnson; Turner, Hardcastle, Ulugia, Duckworth; Thackeray, Aston; Bosock, Carlile, Cooper, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Tagg, Briggs, Wildie, Griffin.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Attendance: 8,117.