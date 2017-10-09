Five Featherstone players feature in England women’s squad

Have your say

FIVE FEATHERSTONE Rovers players and one from Castleford Tigers have been named in England’s squad for the women’s World Cup which begins next month.

Rovers, who were beaten 36-6 by Bradford Bulls in last weekend’s Super League Grand Final, will be represented by Andrea Dobson, who will captain the side, Emma Slowe, Kayleigh Bulman, Rhiannon Marshall and Sarah Dunn.

Leeds Rhinos' development officer Lois Forsell, who plays for Bradford Bulls, is included in England's World Cup squad.

Castleford’s Katherine Hepworth will also feature for England.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation’s girls’ rugby league development officer Lois Forsell is one of 10 Bulls players in the squad.

The squad will fly to Australia on Friday, November 10 and are due to play pool games at Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney, against Papua New Guinea Orchids on November 16, Australian Jillaroos three days later and the Cook Islands on November 22.

The women’s World Cup final will be played as a curtain-raiser to the men’s World Cup showpiece at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on December 2.

Featherstone's Emma Slowe. PIC: Vaughan Ridley/swpix.com

The England squad is: Amy Hardcastle, Beth Sutcliffe, Charlotte Booth, Claire Garner, Danika Priim, Jessica Courtman, Kirsty Moroney, Lois Forsell, Shona Hoyle, Stacey White (all Bradford Bulls), Andrea Dobson. Emma Slowe, Kayleigh Bulman, Rhiannon Marshall, Sarah Dunn (Featherstone Rovers), Katherine Hepworth (Castleford Tigers), Danielle Bound, Emily Rudge, Faye Gaskin, Jenny Welsby, Jodie Cunningham, Rachel Thompson, Tara-Jane Stanley (Thatto Heath-St Helens).