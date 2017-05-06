Featherstone: Sharp happy with workload as long as Rovers keep winning

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Jon Sharp is happy for the games to come thick and fast – as long as his team keep winning.

Rovers, who are third in the Kingstone Press Championship, visit Rochdale Hornets tomorrow (3pm) – and back-up next Thursday at home to Halifax in a televised Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie.

It is a tough schedule for part-time players, particularly after the Easter fixture pile-up, but Sharp is not complaining.

He said: “It’s hard and it’s made more difficult coming off the back of a month when we played six games in four weeks.

“But that’s the challenge and when you are winning, games can’t come quick enough.

“You enjoy playing and doing what you are doing.”

With Halifax snapping at their heels in fourth spot, Sharp stressed Rovers can’t be distracted tomorrow by the looming Cup tie.

A win next week would secure a quarter-final spot, but Sharp reckons tomorrow is just as important.

“The Halifax game is a big one,” he said.

“But we’ve got a lot of experienced players who have been through this scenario before.

“Our focus is very much on this week, because we can’t afford to have a slip-up.”

Featherstone are on a three-game winning run and their only defeat in the last six matches was away to table-topping Hull KR.

Rochdale are fourth from bottom, but there is little danger of Rovers taking them lightly after they won 10-9 at Featherstone in March.

They haven’t had a victory since, with a draw followed by seven defeats, but Sharp warned: “They played really well against us.

“They’ve been unlucky in recent weeks and they are going to come up with a win soon.

“I just hope it is not against us. They are scoring around 24/25 points per game on average and that shows they can play football.

“They play really good attacking rugby and they threaten you in all different parts of the field. They are not afraid to move the ball around and we have got to be able to defend what they throw at us.

“We know they will test us, but we are ready. We are pleased with how we are going and we are confident.”