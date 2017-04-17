Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls: Jon Sharp claims ‘moral victory’ despite loss to Hull KR

THEY LOST their 100 per cent away record three days ago, but Featherstone Rovers are going into today’s visit of Bradford Bulls (3pm) on the back of their “best performance of the season”.

Rovers pushed unbeaten Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR all the way on Good Friday before being pipped 30-22 and coach Jon Sharp reckons if they can play like that every week they won’t lose many more games this season.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” Sharp said. “We were just on the wrong end of the scoreline.

“It was a moral victory for us – I thought we were the better team and we should have won.

“It was probably the best we’ve played this year. We were outstanding against London the week before and we got the victory.

“Friday was an even better performance, against probably better opposition.We had six starters out so it was a brilliant effort by everybody.”

Rovers already have a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup win over Bradford to their credit this season and today’s visitors were beaten at home by Halifax on Good Friday.

“We’re going into it full of confidence,” Sharp said. “The dressing room on Friday was disappointed because we didn’t get what we thought we deserved, but it has certainly given us a lot of belief and we are looking forward to playing them next time.”

Meanwhile, Rovers’ Post Office Road venue has been renamed the LD Nutrition Stadium in a new sponsorship deal.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “This is a long-term commercial agreement and one which will prove extremely beneficial for both parties, with LD Nutrition already looking at eventually moving on site here as part of their own expansion plans for the future.”