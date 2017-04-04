Featherstone Rovers: Sharp keeps focus on his players’ performance not the referee’s

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss Jon Sharp refused to let concerns about the referee overshadow his side’s performance in the 38-6 win at Dewsbury Rams.

Rovers ended the Kingstone Press Championship derby with 11 players, after Richard Moore was sent off on 24 minutes for punching and Luke Briscoe was dismissed in the final moments, for a dangerous tackle. Rams had four players sin-binned by official Brandon Robinson and there were 26 penalties, but Sharp said: “It would be doing my team an injustice if I spoke about the referee and his performance.

Ash Handley

“Their attitude towards getting a victory was absolutely outstanding in really difficult circumstances. I asked my captain to go to the referee and say the coach has got concerns about player safety. That was where the game deteriorated to. The management of the game was poor. I don’t want to have a crack at Dewsbury, we won and got the two points and credit must go to my team for the way they played.

“To be down to 12 men and then 11 and to still rack up points was absolutely outstanding.”

Moore will miss Sunday’s visit of London Broncos after submitting an early guilty plea to a charge of punching in last month’s loss to Toulouse.

Rovers have concerns over knee injuries to Jason Walton and Ash Handley.