Featherstone Rovers: Sharp eyes hard work on the horizon

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS can’t afford to take a place in the Kingstone Press Championship’s top-four for granted, boss Jon Sharp has warned.

Rovers are up to second, four points behind leaders Hull KR, after they won 38-8 at Rochdale Hornets two days ago and Toulouse Olympique were beaten 27-20 away to Swinton Lions.

But Rovers have only a two-point cushion over fifth-placed Halifax and Sharp insists there is still some hard work to be done before they secure a second successive spot in the middle-eights Qualifiers.

“Swinton’s result against Toulouse went our way and we are clear second,” Sharp said.

“That is a reward for all the hard work everybody at the club has put in, but I believe there’s three places up for grabs [in the top-four] and four teams battling it out – Halifax, London, Toulouse and ourselves. Hull KR have probably got a mortgage on top spot.”

The win at Rochdale avenged a home defeat by the Hornets earlier in the season.

Sharp’s side, who play host to Halifax in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Thursday, came through injury-free, and he said: “It was a really good performance. I think they are a really good attacking team and we defended well.

“Attacking-wise we played some lovely stuff.”