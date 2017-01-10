Featherstone Rovers: Sharp-eyed coach Sharp to offer trialist first pro’ contract

TRIALIST JOSH Hardcastle will be offered a Featherstone Rovers contract, coach Jon Sharp says.

The winger scored a brace of tries in Rovers’ Boxing Day win at Halifax and followed up with two more against Hunslet in the Gareth Swift memorial game.

And Sharp said he has been impressed by the Featherstone Lions prospect on and off the playing field.

“He has been absolutely wonderful,” Sharp said.

“The encouraging thing for me is he has been good in training. I am scratching my head as to why he has not been a professional before now, but hopefully over the next few weeks we will be offering him a contract.

“He deserves it and an opportunity to stay at this club beyond his trialist status.”

Sharp is also “delighted” with former Wakefield Trinity forward Frankie Mariano, who has joined Rovers from Castleford Tigers.

He too crossed twice against Hunslet and Sharp said: “He created a lot of problems for the opposition.”

Another player to create a good impression on Sharp was Jason Walton, brought in last week from Bradford Bulls.

“He was an absolute handful,” he said of the ex-Batley Bulldogs and Wakefield centre.

“He looked like someone who has played at a higher level and did everything I expected of him.”