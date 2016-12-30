Featherstone Rovers: Sharp buoyed by problem-free return to action by injured duo

THE RETURN of long-term casualties Matty Wildie and Scott Turner has delighted Featherstone Rovers coach Jon Sharp.

The 38-14 pre-season win at Halifax on Boxing Day was Wildie’s first game since suffering a knee injury in a trial match against Leeds Rhinos last January.

Turner was among the try scorers on his comeback from knee damage which kept him out of much of last season’s campaign.

Sharp said: “I was pleased with both of them. They did really well. Matty played 80 minutes and Scott did 60. Returning from ACLs [anterior cruciate ligament damage] is really tough, so I was thrilled for them both.”

Sharp felt there were positive signs from Featherstone Lions trialists Josh Hardcastle, who scored two tries, and James Kitchen. “They did really well,” he said. Rovers will return to the Shay for their opening game of the Kingstone Press Championship campaign on Sunday, February 5.

Sharp admitted the Christmas win will have no bearing on that, but he added: “I was really pleased to get through with no injuries. That was the priority and I was pleased to play how we did.

“It was a really good team performance and a very positive day.”

Rovers’ next pre-season game is at home to League One side Hunslet on Sunday, January 8.