Featherstone Rovers: Giant prop Oledzki has ‘enormous future in the game’ reckons coach Sharp

ROOKIE LEEDS Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki has huge potential, Featherstone Rovers coach Jon Sharp reckons.

Oledzki made his Rovers debut on dual-registration in the 38-18 win over London Broncos two days ago. The Polish-born 18-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Leeds, but had a spell on loan at Rovers’ Kingstone Press Championship rivals Bradford Bulls earlier in the season. Sharp said: “He was outstanding. He has got an enormous future in the game.”

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp

Sharp was also pleased with on-loan Leeds half-back Cory Aston, who scored a try and seven goals from nine attempts. He said: “He played with composure, he kicked really well and organised the plays really well.”

Rovers are third in the Championship, four points adrift of Hull KR, who they visit on Friday, and behind Toulouse on for-and-against.

Sharp said: “I was delighted to get the two points against London, but the manner of the victory was probably the biggest thing for me.

“It was the best we’ve played this year. We had a 94 per cent completion rate, the attack was outstandsing and defensively we needed to be good against a full-time professional team who can play.

Rovers picked up no new injuries, but Luke Briscoe and Richard Moore both face a possible ban when they appear before the sport’s disciplinary today.