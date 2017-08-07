Featherstone Rovers boss Duffy encouraged by overall performance against Leigh in Qualiers opener

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach John Duffy felt there were encouraging signs in his side’s 38-12 loss to Super League visitors Leigh Centurions in the Betfred Super-8s Qualifiers.

But Duffy admitted Rovers must improve if they are to get anything out of their next six games. Rovers trailed 12-0 after six minutes and Duffy said: “We gave ourselves too much to do at the start of both halves.

Luke Briscoe is an injury concern for Featherstone Rovers. PIC: Tony Johnson

“There was a bit of ill-discipline and not controlling the ball – we made some simple errors. We have got some work to do, but I thought in patches we were good.

“We just didn’t take those opportunities.”

The most crucial miss came just before the break when Luke Briscoe knocked on over Leigh’s line.

“You’ve got to take those opportunities when you play Super League – or any – opposition,” Duffy said.

“You can’t knock the lads’ efforts, we just need to be a bit smarter and start the game better.”

After their poor start Rovers cut Leigh’s lead with a converted try and applied some heavy pressure.

“We showed some desire there,” Duffy added.

“We came back and got ourselves into the game and we looked comfortable when we were going set for set.

“But once you make errors against these big teams, who have been playing at a higher intensity than us all season, you get punished.

“We did too much defending across the board and there were some really soft tries scored against us in the end.

“We have got a lot to work on this week.

“We have got to get better and we will get better.”

Rovers travel to Championship rivals London Broncos on Sunday.

They are likely to be without winger Briscoe who suffered an ankle injury in the second half against Leigh.

Duffy said: “It’s not looking too good.

“We are going to have to be really careful with Luke and be smart with him this week.

“We are playing on a 4g [artificial pitch] on Sunday and we are going to have to be smart with our team selection because we don’t want to lose anyone for the full duration of the Qualifiers. We will have to assess him day to day.”