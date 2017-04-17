Featherstone Rovers 44 Bradford Bulls 18: Bulls eclipsed by a dazzling display from Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE stayed on course for the Championship top-four with a dazzling first-half display.

On-loan half-back Cory Aston piled up 20 points with two tries and six goals as they inflicted Bradford’s second Easter defeat following Friday’s home loss against Halifax.

Featherstone winger Scott Turner scored twice in the first half against Bradford.

Winger Scott Turner grabbed two first-half tries as Featherstone repeated last month’s Challenge Cup win at Bradford by building a match-winning 38-0 interval lead after being 14 points ahead in as many minutes.

Bradford’s lost the ball on the second tackle and Rovers capitalised when John Davies, Ian Hardman and Josh Hardcastle put in Misi Taulapapa at the corner.

Featherstone shot further ahead with two tries in three minutes.

Crisp handling by Chris Ulugia, Luke Cooper, Turner, James Lockwood and Davies sent in Hardcastle before Turner finished a slick move by darting over from Ulugia’s pass.

Bulls fell further behind when Anthony Thackeray sent Andy Bostock plunging over from close range.

Rovers added three tries in seven minutes before half-time. Aston scored twice – the first from his own grubber kick - and Turner bagged his second from a move involving Matty Wildie, Thackeray and Hardman.

Bulls improved in the second half, outscoring the home side 18-6. Ryan Oakes opened Bradford’s account with a 55-yard interception try but Rovers replied through Darrell Griffin. Bostock was sin-binned in the 53rd minute and although the Bulls failed to take advantage of the extra man they later scored when Oakes grabbed his second touchdown from a crossfield kick by Thomas. Taulapapa became the second Rovers player to be sin-binned eight minutes from time for a challenge on Johnny Campbell and this time Bradford capitalised by completing the scoring when Omari Caro went over and Thomas kicked his third goal.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Taulapapa, Ulugia, Hardcastle, Turner; Thackeray, Aston; Cooper, Carlile, Moore, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Griffin, Wildie, Ormondroyd, Bostock.

Bradford Bulls: Campbell; Macani, Oakes, Ryan, Caro; Thomas, Keyes; Magrin, Moore, Kirk, Bentley, Larroyer, Wilkinson. Subs: Halafihi, Davies, Hodgson, Tomlinson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Attendance: 3,112.