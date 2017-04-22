Featherstone coach Sharp keen to create some fresh Cup history

THE LADBROKES Challenge Cup is definitely not a distraction for Featherstone Rovers, according to coach Jon Sharp.

Rovers play host to Kingstone Press Championship rivals Oldham in the fifth round tomorrow (3pm).

Sharp’s men are third in the league and closing in on a second successive appearance in the middle-eight Qualifiers.

Second-placed Toulouse Olympique have no game this weekend after losing in round four, but Sharp will not be resting players and he insisted: “This is the 50th anniversary of Rovers’ first win at Wembley and being a Featherstone lad I know the history behind the club in this competition.

“We want to create some history ourselves and I know how important it is to do well in the Challenge Cup.

“We are glad we are still in the competition and we want to stay in it as long as we can.

“We are enjoying what we are doing and having a game this weekend suits us because we want to keep the momentum going. It is all positive for us.”

Oldham pushed Rovers all the way before losing 8-6 at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, in the league two months ago and Sharp warned: “They had a really good crack at us and I don’t think it will be any different this time. We’ve got to show plenty of attitude and energy and respect the opposition. It will be a tough, physical battle.”