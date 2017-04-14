Depleted Featherstone unfazed by challenge posed by the Robins

HE WON’T be able to field his strongest line-up, but coach Jon Sharp is confident Featherstone Rovers are going to “have a crack” at Hull KR this afternoon (3pm).

The former Super League hosts have a 100 per cent record after nine rounds of the Kingstone Press Championship and are hoping to attract a competition-record crowd today.

Featherstone are third and have won all their away games this season, but Luke Briscoe and Richard Moore are suspended, Frankie Mariano, Jason Walton and Ash Handley are injured and Leeds Rhinos have recalled Mikolaj Oledzki and Jordan Baldwinson.

“We’ve got a couple of injury doubts as well and I might not be able to pick the team I’d like, but we are playing well away from home and we’re going to have a good crack at them,” Sharp said.

“There’s nothing to lose, all the pressure’s on them. We know we have got a couple of boys missing, but I see it as an opportunity for other blokes.”

This week’s disciplinary hearing left Sharp with mixed feeling. Briscoe was banned for five games for a grade E dangerous throw while Moore admitted grade C foul and abusive language to a match official, but the charge was downgraded to B and he was suspended for one match.

“With Briscoe, the grading was wrong, it was excessive,” Sharp said. “I’m delighted Moore got only one game, common sense prevailed with regards to that.”