Coach Sharp impressed by Featherstone’s all-round team effort

DUAL-REGISTRATION LEEDS Rhinos duo Cory Aston and Jack Ormondroyd have been praised by Jon Sharp for their part in Featherstone Rovers’ latest pre-season win.

Rovers extended their 100 per cent record to four games with a 28-20 victory over Wakefield Trinity two days ago.

It was former Sheffield Eagles half-back Aston’s debut and prop Ormondroyd’s return to the side he played for last year.

The pair were among Featherstone’s substitutes and coach Sharp said: “They were both very good.

“Jack was a handful when he carried the ball and he took his try extremely well.

“Cory looked dangerous every time he ran with the ball and he kicked it pretty well as well.

“He fitted in nicely and added to what we already had.”

Sharp, whose side are at home to Leeds on Friday night, was delighted with another strong performance.

“It was a good game,” he said.

“It was an ideal workout for us. Without being disrespectful to York and Hunslet, we’d had a couple of high-scoring games and Wakefield gave us exactly what we needed.

“It was a really tough workout against very good Super League opposition.

“They fielded a strong team and it was a really good hit-out.”

The star turn for Rovers was former Wakefield prop Richard Moore.

“He was really good,” Sharp observed.

“He made a big impact when he came off the bench and played really well.”

Matty Wildie, who missed the whole of last season due to a knee injury, and Anthony Thackeray continued their new partnership in the halves and Sharp likes what he has seen so far.

“They were both excellent in a really good team performance,” Sharp said.

“There weren’t too many stand-outs, it was a really good effort from everyone.”