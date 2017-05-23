Featherstone Rovers: Sharp hails ‘first-class’ response

LONG-TERM CASUALTIES Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton came through their Featherstone Rovers return with flying colours.

Walton (knee) and Mariano (arm) featured in the 52-10 win over Dewsbury Rams three days ago and emerged unscathed.

Coach Jon Sharp said: “They’ve both come back from a long lay-off and played extremely well.”

Rovers, who play London Broncos at the Kingstone Press Championship’s Summer Bash on Saturday, picked up no new injuries and Sharp was delighted with their all-round performance.

“It was really good,” he said.

“We played very well – there was a lot of good skills and some good tries were scored. We played some extremely good football and executed really well. Going in at half-time 32-4 up was an indication of how well we played.”

Rams have won just once in the league this year and Sharp was impressed by his players’ approach to a potential banana skin.

“We addressed the attitude side of things straight after we beat Halifax in the Challenge Cup,” he said. “We spoke about Dewsbury coming up and said probably the greatest threat to us winning was ourselves and our attitude.

“The players responded brilliantly and their attitude towards the fixture and opposition was first class.”