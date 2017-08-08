Featherstone Rovers: Rhinos duo set for Qualifiers duty at Rovers

LEEDS RHINOS duo Jack Ormondroyd and Jordan Baldwinson will play a part in Featherstone Rovers’ Qualifiers campaign, despite being left out of the opening game, coach John Duffy says.

The dual-registered pair are eligible to play for both Rhinos and Rovers in the eights, having made more than eight appearances for Featherstone during the regular Kingstone Press Championship season.

Jordan Baldwinson.

Neither played in the 38-12 loss to Betfred Super League visitors Leigh Centurions and Duffy said: “I haven’t met anyone from over that way [Rhinos] yet, which I will be doing this week.

“They will be in contention for Sunday’s game at London.”

Duffy was pleased with former Wigan Warriors second-rower Connor Farrell who made his debut against Leigh.

He said: “He played the full-80 and I thought he had a decent game.

“Obviously everybody’s got a lot to work on, but I thought he had a really good first half.

“I was happy with him.”

Duffy reckons the defeat three days ago was a valuable lesson for his team and he added: “The boys are working hard at training and hopefully we will get better.

“Super League opposition is always going to be a tough step up for part-time players and hopefully we can learn from Saturday’s experience and get better.”