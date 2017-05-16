Featherstone Rovers: Good news on injury front for boss Sharp

RELIEVED FEATHERSTONE Rovers boss Jon Sharp says two injuries suffered in last week’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round win over Halifax are not as serious as first feared.

It was initially thought Chris Ulugia had suffered a fractured ankle and Luke Briscoe damaged ankle ligaments, which would have kept both of them out of action for at least six weeks.

But Sharp said: “It looks like Briscoe will be out for a couple of weeks. Ulugia’s ankle is not fractured and he’ll be out for four weeks as opposed to six, which is good news.”

The injuries in the outside-backs could give another opportunity to Josh Hardcastle who scored the clinching try against Halifax after coming off the bench when Ulugia was hurt.

Sharp said: “He is causing me some problems in regards to having to find a place for him in the team.

“He is a bit of a try-scoring freak.

“He knows his way to the line. He took his opportunity last week brilliantly and I thought leading up to that he was a handful.”

Sharp hopes to have Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton back for Saturday’s visit of Dewsbury Rams.

Back-rower Mariano has recovered from a fractured arm and centre Jason Walton is nearing fitness after a knee problem.