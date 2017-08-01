Featherstone Rovers: Duffy’s out to rewrite the ‘rulebook’ with Rovers

NEW BOSS John Duffy reckons Featherstone Rovers can pull off an upset when they begin their Qualifiers campaign at home to Leigh Centurions on Saturday.

It will be Duffy’s second game in charge of Rovers, but he has already claimed one Betfred Super League scalp this year having masterminded his previous club Swinton Lions’ win at Huddersfield Giants in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

John Davies.

“This is a massive week for everyone involved in the club and it is an exciting one too,” said Duffy. “Leigh are a team that has mastered the Qualifiers in recent times and they will provide fierce opposition on Saturday.

“We will be preparing to overcome a huge task – one the players are very much looking forward to taking on.

“The lads are shaping up well, after a little time off with the Challenge Cup semi-finals and are really fired up for the weekend. We have every reason to be confident.”

Rovers, then coached by Jon Sharp, lost all seven middle-eights fixtures last year, but Duffy insisted: “This team is capable of getting off to a great start in the Qualifiers. A victory on Saturday could prove a catalyst for something very special.

“Leigh are a full-time Super League side and have been operating at high-intensity levels all season, but they are beatable and we will do everything in our power to get what would be a terrific job done this weekend.”

Back-rower John Davies (knee) will undergo a fitness test tomorrow; Duffy is hopeful centre Chris Ulugia (shoulder) will return before the end of the season.