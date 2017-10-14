East Leeds fined and deducted points for failing to fulfil a fixture

Have your say

COMMUNITY CLUB East Leeds have been fined and deducted points for failing to fulfil a fixture in the National Conference League play-offs.

Easts finished fifth in Division Two and should have traveled to fourth-placed Bradford Dudley Hill in a promotion semi-final last month, but several of Easts’ players failed to turn up and they had to forfeit the game shortly before kick-off.

Club spokesman Malcolm Waite described it at the time as the lowest point in the club’s history.

National Conference officials have decided not to relegate Easts – which was one possible punishment – but the club have been fined £500 and will begin next season on minus four-points.

Waite said Easts have no complaints over the ruling.

“It was going to be tough next year and that will make it tougher, but it is justified,” he said.

“That’s what happens in this league and we have to accept the consequences.”

Meanwhile, Easts are running an open-age team in the winter Pennine League, along with an under-18s side.

Players are being recruited for both teams.

Anyone interested in playing open-age should contact Mick Moss (07950 177743).

For details of the under-18s - or any age group from under-six to under-16s – contact Marie Keenaghan (07460 618053).