Dual-code forward Bain is Wolfpack’s latest signing

A FORMER West Yorkshire amateur player has become ground-breaking Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack’s latest signing.

Strong-running front-rower Chad Bain impressed the Kingstone Press League One newcomers’ management during trials held in North America last summer.

He was one of 18 trialists invited to train with the rest of the squad in England in December and was man of the match when the rookies beat Brighouse Rangers in a practice game before Christmas.

Bain, who is from Belleville in Ontario and represented Canada in qualifiers for the 2017 World Cup, played amateur rugby league for Bradford Dudley Hill in 2015 and rugby union for Bradford Salem in 2015-16.

Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble believes Bain is worth his place on the club’s roster, alongside stars including ex-Tongan international Fuifui Moimoi.

“I’m so thrilled that Chad is continuing his rugby career with the Wolfpack,” Noble said.

“He is joining an elite programme with elite players and thoroughly deserves his place at the top table.

“Throughout the trials he has excelled at overcoming obstacles and like his playing style, he has smashed them out of the way.

“Now the hard work begins.”

Wolfpack chief executive Eric Perez said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Chad to the team.

“He worked really hard and has proven to us that he has what it takes to contribute to the squad and it’s even better that he is a native of our province of Ontario.

“Chad is the first Ontario domestic player to be signed by the Wolfpack and is a perfect example of the growth of rugby league in this province.

“We are eager to grow the sport in our region, and it’s players like Chad who are helping us lead the way.”

Toronto’s signed-on squad will face Hull in their first full-scale trial game on January 22 at KC Stadium.

They begin their League One campaign away to London Skolars on Saturday, March 4 and make their first visit to Yorkshire on March 12, when they take on Keighley Cougars.

They are scheduled to meet Hunslet in their second home game, on Saturday, June 24.