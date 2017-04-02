Doncaster 29 Hunslet 24: Unbeaten Doncaster battle back to pip Hunslet

Doncaster maintained their 100 per cent start to their Kingstone Press League One campaign with a 29-24 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hunslet.

Kieran Cross caught the eye, with his 10th try of the season plus setting-up two further tries.

But Hunslet took the lead via winger Gavin Duffy, and a Danny Ansell penalty.

Doncaster levelled when Cross sent in Charlie Martin, and Tom Carr added the conversion.

And the South Yorkshire side took a 16-6 lead thanks to tries from Cross and Mason Tonks, Carr adding the latter’s conversion.

Both sides were reduced to 12 men when Brad England and Jake Normington were sin-binned.

The visitors restored parity in the second half, Mufaro Mvududu crossing for a try converted by Ansell, before Normington barged over.

And Hunslet took the lead with a George Flanagan try, Ansell converting for 22-16.

Once again, it was level as Ryan Wright crossed, with Carr adding the conversion, before both sides traded penalty goals.

Carr’s drop goal nudged the Dons in front, before Jason Tali secured victory with a late try.