Rugby League: Rams are routed but Hunslet hit the try heights

Halifax moved into Championship top-four contention with an untidy 34-6 home victory over win-less Dewsbury Rams at the Shay.

But coach Richard Marshall was left with plenty to think about after the Rams led 6-0 until the final play of an uninspiring first half. Halifax raised the bar after the break, scoring five tries to nil.

After the initial exchanges, the contest gradually deteriorated, with both error and penalty counts – the latter finishing 13-11 – rising steeply.

It was the Rams who summoned enough guile to take the lead, half-back Dominic Speakman stabbing in a short kick at the line and regathering to score from close range. Paul Sykes added the conversion and that was it for scoring for the next half hour; Halifax making too many errors to try and assemble an assault of any significance and the Rams held at bay by a resolute goalline defence.

James Saltonstall crossed just before half-time with Steve Tyrer levelling with the touchline conversion to set the stage for a one-sided second period.

Halifax: Sharp, Saltonstall, Tyrer, Heaton, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Tangata, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Grix, Fairbank. Subs: Lannon, Morris, Moore, Boyle.

Dewsbury: Guzdek; Brown, Sykes, Gibson, Morton; Brown, Speakman; Walker, Ward, Douglas, Walshaw, Spicer, Annakin. Subs: Hemingway, Ollett, Batchelor, Tonks.

Referee: S. Mikalauskas.

n In League 1, Hunslet hammered South Wales Ironmen, 58-6 at the South Leeds Stadium.

Substitute George Flanagan finished with a try hat-trick.